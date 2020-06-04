POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Govt Advertising Employment Generation while Factories Closing Down: Priyanka Gandhi

File photo of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

File photo of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Yesterday on the World Bicycle Day, Atlas cycles' Ghaziabad factory closed down. More than 1,000 people were rendered unemployed, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 3:55 PM IST
Share this:

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked the Centre over the reported closure of an Atlas cycles factory, saying while the government was advertising its economic package and employment generation, in reality factories were shutting down and jobs were being lost.


"Yesterday on the World Bicycle Day, Atlas cycles' Ghaziabad factory closed down. More than 1,000 people were rendered unemployed," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

"We heard in the government's publicity campaign that a package of this amount has been given, these many MoUs have been signed, so much of employment has been generated. But in reality, employment for people is ending, factories are closing," the Congress general secretary said.

The government will have to specify its policies and plans to save people's jobs, she said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading