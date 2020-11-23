Govt at Doorsteps: Mamata Launches Masterstroke Campaign, Calls Amit Shah’s Bankura Visit Vote Bank Politics

Aiming at the crucial 2021 Assembly Polls in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched ‘Duarey Duarey Sarkar’ (Government at Doorsteps) project from December 1 to January 31 to address all government-related welfare projects for people across the state.

While addressing a huge public rally at Khatra in Bankura district, the CM said, “My government has left no stone unturned to fulfil the dream and aspirations of people in Bengal. To take our good governance a step forward, today I would like to announce the ‘Duarey Duarey Sarkar’ (Government at Doorsteps) project from December 1, 2020, to January 31, 2021.”

Elaborating more about the project, she said, “Under ‘Duarey Duarey Sarkar’ project, there will be camps/kiosks at every booth across the state from 11 AM from December 1 to January 31. In these camps, all welfare-related schemes/benefits will be provided to the common people.”

Mamata’s ‘Government at Doorsteps’ masterstroke came days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Bankura on November 5 and claimed TMC’s days are numbered in Bengal as they are going to form the government with a two-third majority in the state.

Hitting out at Amit Shah, the Banerjee said, “A few days ago, he came here (in Bankura) for a photo opportunity. Food from Five Star Hotel was brought here for his lunch at a Dalit's house. The house was sanitised and painted for publicity. Not the least, he had offered flowers and garlanded the statue of the anonymous tribal hunter and not to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Just imagine their intention. He only came here for vote bank politics.”

While comparing Shah’s visit with hers, Banerjee said, “Today, while entering Bankura, I went to a tribal village. I sat on a ‘charpoy’ and met them like a commoner. There was no show-off. I enquired whether they are getting the benefits of all the government schemes or not. They told me that they were getting all the benefits and requested a ‘Pucca’ house. I assured them that it would be done.

She also announced from next year onwards, there will be a government holiday on Birsa Munda's birth anniversary on November 15.

The chief minister also announced compensation to the kin of victims of elephant attacks in the state. “Every year, a lot of people die due to elephant attacks in Bengal. The victim's family members suffer a lot due to such incidents. We already have a compensation package of Rs 2.5 lakhs and a job for one family member as a home-guard in the police department,” she said.

Promotion of nearly 4,284 junior constables who fought the Maoists in Jangalmahal and those who have completed five years of their job was also announced. “We have also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs and a job for one family member of those who are missing and killed by the Maoists,” she added.

Slamming the Centre for not allocating any development funds, the Chief Minister, added, “The Centre is not giving GST but still we are doing our best for the welfare of tribal people in Jangalmahal.”

On Tuesday, Banerjee will attend an administrative meeting at Rabindra Bhawan in Bankura to review the ground reality.

There are 44 assembly seats (out of 294) in Jangalmahal including 12 seats in Bankura, nine in Purulia, 19 in West Midnapore and four in Jhargram including Gopiballavpur, Jhargram, Binpur and Nayagram.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, this was Chief Minister’s first crucial visit to Jangalmahal, which saw a huge saffron surge in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Apart from the administrative meetings, the CM will also meet tribal leaders of Santhal and Kurmi communities in the districts to take stock of their situation. Even though TMC has managed to tackle the Maoist conflicts in Jangalmahal, the zone has remained unfavourable to the ruling government.

Out of 294 seats, there are 12 Assembly seats in Bankura. The TMC administrative review meetings will be crucial considering the BJP had made a significant lead in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in all the 12 seats.

Not the least, since third-fourth of the Bankura is ‘Jangalmahal’ – her two-day tour will directly have a proportional political impact on the entire South Bengal including Purulia, West Midnapore and Jhargram which consists of 32 Assembly seats.