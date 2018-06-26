English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
GST Brought Even Before People Could Recover From Demonetisation Shock: Shatrughan Sinha at AAP Rally
Sinha made the comments in Varanasi on Monday at a rally organised by Aam Aadmi Party and appealed to the people to change the system.
BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha joins Aam Aadmi Party's 'Janadhikar Rally', at Beniyabagh Ground in Varanasi on June 25, 2018. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: Unleashing a blistering attack on his own Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, BJP Member of Parliament from Patna Sahib, Bihar, Shatrughan Sinha said that before the people could recover from the “shock of demonetisation, the government introduced GST”.
Speaking at the Jan Adhikar rally organised at Benia Bagh in PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency, Shatrughan Sinha said, “I am a BJP member but I am with the people of this country first. A party is bigger than a person but the country is bigger than a party. I don’t speak against any particular person, but I speak for the country.”
The disgruntled BJP MP also targeted BJP chief Amit Shah without taking his name over the issue of demonetised currency notes deposited in cooperative banks of Gujarat.
“Before the people could recover from the shock of demonetisation, the government introduced GST. The worst impact of GST was on textile industry of Surat in Gujarat where industrialists and traders opened front against the government,” he said.
Attacking the ministers in Modi government, Shatrughan Sinha said, “Once I was asked how I could speak on GST, demonetisation and economy so much as I had come from Bollywood? I said if a lawyer can talk big about finance, a TV actress can become HRD minister and when a ‘chaiwala’ can become a PM, why can’t I speak on these issues?”
“About 90 per cent of the ministers are good for nothing. I am in politics to serve the people. I want to show mirror to my own party. I don’t have any ambitions of becoming a minister. If we become good sentry in our life, it will be great achievement. I don’t speak against any person. I speak for the country,” he added.
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, who could not attend the event due to health issues, addressed the rally over the phone and said, “There is an undeclared emergency in the country which is more dangerous than the declared one. There is a need to raise our voice against undeclared emergency to save constitutional institutions.”
“No doubt about June 25 being the black day in the history of India. Emergency was enforced by the then government all of a sudden. But this time emergency has not been announced but it is in force and it more dangerous than the previous one,” added Yashwant Sinha.
