Centre Can Give Outsiders Citizenship Sans Papers But Threatens Its Citizens for Lack of Documents, Says Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday criticised the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, questioning the need for a law when the country is reeling under an economic slowdown and price rise.

Speaking at the News18 India Chaupal, Kejriwal said: “Those who come from outside the country will be provided documents by our government but India's citizens who do not have documents will have to go away from the country? Why was this kind of law needed? There are so many other issues that need attention.”

The AAP chief asked who would give jobs to the “crores of people who will come from neighbouring countries… Our own people do not have jobs… Situation is bad for our own people.”

Kejriwal also said the move would hit the poor people the hardest as “at least 70% of the population does not have documents”. “Home Minister Amit Shah said that anyone who doesn’t have documents, whether Hindu or Muslim, will have to leave India. This is a dangerous law. I suggest CAA should be taken back. Entire India is burning over CAA. The nation doesn't need this Act.”

Kejriwal also condemned the violence in Jamia Milia Islamia University and said the buses could not have been burnt by students. “Some others who have vested interests have done this. They should investigate and take action.” The comments came on a day when the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a clutch of petitions against the contentious law.

The Delhi Chief Minister also pointed to the work done by his government in the national capital. “In the last five years, we have arranged education for every child, given 24-hour electricity in Delhi, improved health sector, and started the process to give water connection to every household.”

