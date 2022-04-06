Govt Capable to Restore Assets to Kashmiri Migrants: Nityananda Rai Tells Rajya Sabha

The Modi government is capable and making efforts to restore assets to Kashmiri migrants and so far properties of 610 applicants have been returned, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityananda Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Responding to queries during the Question Hour in the Upper House, the Minister said the District Magistrate has been designated as the custodian of the migrants’ properties. The state government has also started a portal to resolve the complaints of migrants.

”The Modi government and Home Minister is capable of returning the assets to migrant Kashmiris. Constant efforts are being made,” he said. If the complaint of migrants is genuine and correct, their assets will be returned. So far, the assets of 610 applicants have been returned, he added. Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is on a development track, the Minister while responding to a supplementary query said that the state has received an investment proposal of Rs 51,000 crore for industrial development which will help create employment opportunities for 4.50 lakh people.

The construction of about 13 roads has provided better reach in the state. Prior to 2019, the speed of construction was at 6.54 km per day, which has increased to 20,68 km per day now. A village housing over 1,000 people is connected with roads. hamlet with 500 people will also get the road connection, he added. The Minister further said that there is a 24 hours electricity supply due to excess power production. Even IIT and IIM have been set up.

Responding to another supplementary on growing unemployment, the Minister said the employment and confidence in people has increased in the state. About 26,303 posts have been identified in the state from 2019 and till date. The process of hiring is underway, he said, and an employment portal has been set up, counselling sections and career centres have been put in place in the state. On jobs promised for migrant Kashmiri, the minister said the state government has given jobs to 841 in 2020-21 and 1,264 in 2021-22.

The government is ready to give jobs to migrant Kashmiris who wish to settle back in their home state, he added. On the status of a development package announced in 2015 for the state, the minister said Rs 58,466 crore was approved as part of the package.

”The projects are being implemented in a speedy manner. Many projects have been implemented. The ones which are completed are inspected and gaps, if any, are addressed,” he said and added, ”soon all projects will be implemented.”

