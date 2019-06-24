Govt Changes, But 'Economic Manhandling' Remains: Congress on RBI Deputy Governor's Resignation

New Delhi: With Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Viral Acharya resigning from his position at the central bank, the Congress Monday said he has added his name to the long list of experts who attempted to show the "mirror of truth" to the BJP regime.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said "government changes, but issues of economic manhandling remain!"

In a surprise move, Acharya has resigned from his position at the RBI merely six months ahead of the scheduled end of his three-year term, citing personal reasons.

This is the second high-profile exit from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the last seven months. Earlier in December 2018, Governor Urjit Patel had resigned nearly nine months before the end of his scheduled term.

"RBI Dy Guv, Viral Acharya adds his name to the long list of experts who attempted to show the 'Mirror of Truth' to BJP regime. 4 Economic Advisors,2 RBI Guvs & a Niti Aayog VC has resigned earlier!" Surjewala tweeted.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said: "RBI Governor, Viral Acharya's resignation comes just six months before his tenure was due to end; could his abrupt decision have anything to do with his stance on reaffirming the RBI's independence from the current government."