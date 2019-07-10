Govt Committed to Fiscal Consolidation Without Compromising on Expenditure, Finance Minister Tells Lok Sabha
Replying to the general discussion on Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Nirmala Sitharaman also said the government has set the fiscal deficit target at 3.3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2019-20.
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image : PTI)
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the government is committed to follow the path of fiscal consolidation without compromising on public expenditure.
Replying to the general discussion on Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, the minister also said the government has set the fiscal deficit target at 3.3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2019-20.
"We will move GST Council to reduce the GST rate on e- vehicles from 12% to 5%," she said.
The minister said the government's intention is to push infrastructure development and invest over Rs 100 lakh crore in the next five years. She said the government has increased Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all 22 commodities.
Sitharaman further said the government has been taking several steps to achieve USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand Semi-final | Kohli Imitates Bumrah’s Action During Warmup
- The Lion King Early Reviews: Beautifully Animated Film with Heart and Humour
- Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon Have a Date With The US Congress Next Week: What You Must Know
- Netflix's 'Sacred Games 2' Trailer Just Dropped, and the Memes are Already Up on the Internet
- There Are 1325 Android Apps That Steal Your Data, Even After You Say No; Fix Incoming With Android Q
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s