Govt Created Situation Where Calls of Violence Against Kashmiris Being Openly Executed, Says Yechury
In a Facebook post, Sitaram Yechury said the terror attack in Pulwama, in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives, was a result of 'colossal failure of politics' in Jammu and Kashmir.
File photo of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
New Delhi: CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday alleged that the government has "tacitly and overtly" created a situation in which calls of violence against Kashmiris were being given and executed.
In a Facebook post, he said the terror attack in Pulwama, in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives, was a result of "colossal failure of politics" in the state.
"Instead of fixing responsibility, upholding the basic democratic norm of accountability, we see that the Modi government has misused the support given by the political opposition to bring the perpetrators of this heinous terror attack to justice, to hide its failures.
"It has tacitly and overtly created a situation where calls for violence against Kashmiris, who are as much a citizen of India as any RSS member, are being openly given and executed. This is shameful, undemocratic and blatantly 'anti-national' politics from BJP-RSS," he said.
He said there should be accountability and fixing of responsibility for the loss of lives.
"Particularly when the J&K governor talks of intelligence failure. In 2008, after Mumbai terror attack, the Union home minister and the Maharashtra chief minister had to resign. The current establishment cannot hide behind the coffins of our martyred jawans," he said in his post.
Yechury claimed that the number of local militants has risen during the tenure of this government and alleged that the number of deaths of both civilians and security forces has also risen during this period.
"In playing petty politics, the Modi government has finished all middle ground in Kashmir and strengthened the militancy. Who is accountable for the mess now? BJP governors speak of boycotts of Kashmiris? Will this enable normalcy to return," he asked.
