Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Govt Failed to Convince, Oppn's Rumours Paid Off': Amid Mounting Pressure, BJP Allies Skeptical Over Citizenship Act

Saying it was too late for a discussion on the issue, Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan said the government should make its intentions clear.

News18.com

Updated:December 21, 2019, 4:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Govt Failed to Convince, Oppn's Rumours Paid Off': Amid Mounting Pressure, BJP Allies Skeptical Over Citizenship Act
File photo of Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan.

New Delhi: Facing an internal rift over the Citizenship Amendment Act, BJP ally Janata Dal United has now demanded that the NDA convene a meeting of all constituents to forge a consensus on the contentious legislation that has triggered country-wide protests.

Speaking to News18, JDU spokesperson KC Tyagi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take the initiative to take the NDA allies into confidence after which the government must reach out to opposition members and protesters. He also said the prime minister must assure the people of the country that National Register of Citizens (NRC) — which is more contentious an issue compared to CAA — will not be implemented.

Tyagi said the party will oppose the clubbing of NRC and CAA and condemned RJD’s Bharat Bandh, saying after Chief Minister’s assurance that NRC would not be implemented in the state, there was no need for protests.

The JDU faced rebellion in the ranks when the party's national vice-president Prashant Kishor and national general secretary Pavan K Varma expressed their reservation with the law despite the party having voted in favour of CAA in Parliament. Both the leaders called the Act “unconstitutional” and “discriminatory” besides being “against the secular principles of the JD(U)”.

Another BJP ally, the Lok Janshakti Party, too said the government had erred on the issue of the citizenship law since it was unable to convince people about the Act while the opposition succeeded in spreading rumours.

Saying it was too late for a discussion on the issue, LJP chief Chirag Paswan said the government should make its intentions clear. Paswan also said no one was clear about the NRC process yet but if the Assam process was repeated, his party would not support it.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslims fleeing adjacent Islamic republics because of "persecution", has led to massive protests across the country and led to the death of over 15 people.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram