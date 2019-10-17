Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Govt Focusing on NRC to Divert Attention from Economic Slowdown, Loss of Jobs: CPM

In the latest editorial on its mouthpiece People's Democracy, the party called the government 'hindutva rulers' and said it was trying to create a communal division.

PTI

Updated:October 17, 2019, 2:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt Focusing on NRC to Divert Attention from Economic Slowdown, Loss of Jobs: CPM
Representative Image.

New Delhi: The CPI(M) on Thursday said the government was focusing on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the issue of "foreigners" to divert attention of people from the state of the economy.

In the latest editorial on its mouthpiece People's Democracy, the party called the government "hindutva rulers" and said it was trying to create a communal division.

"At a time when the economy is plunging into a recession with growing loss of jobs, lack of purchasing power among the people and mass deprivation, the Hindutva rulers need to find enemies within and without the country continuously," the CPI(M) said.

It alleged that while on one hand the government claimed that the NRC process will eliminate all those who are "Muslim infiltrators" from Bangladesh, it also held out an assurance that by amending the Citizenship Act, Hindu migrants and refugees will be given citizenship.

"Before the NPR process begins in April next year, the Modi government will bring in the amendment to the Citizenship Act, whereby religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan such as Hindus, Christians, Buddhists and Sikhs who have come into the country illegally will become eligible for citizenship within a specified period of time. The amendment specifically excludes Muslims from this category," it said.

The editorial also alleged that the government was raising one divisive issue after another under the cloak of national security and raising the bogey of "foreigners".

"This serves a dual purpose - it helps to create an atmosphere of insecurity and fear in the country from threats and secondly, it is useful to divert the people's attention from the steadily deteriorating economic conditions and the problems that they face due to it," the party added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram