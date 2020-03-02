Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Govt Following Gandhian Thought for Inclusive Development: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office launched a special series of programmes to mark 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth, conducted by Kendriya Bhandar along with its strategic partner, Centre for Strategy and Leadership.

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2020, 6:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Govt Following Gandhian Thought for Inclusive Development: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
File photo of Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the government is following Gandhian thought for inclusive development of the country, according to an official statement.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office launched a special series of programmes to mark 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth, conducted by Kendriya Bhandar along with its strategic partner, Centre for Strategy and Leadership.

"Our government led by PM Modi is committed to promoting the teachings of Bapu, which are crucial for the development of a nation. Be it yoga, swachata or healthy eating, we are following Gandhian thought for inclusive development," he said.

Kendriya Bhandar's Managing Director Mukesh Kumar said, it is a unique privilege for Kendriya Bhandar to play a small part in commemorating the 150th year of Mahatma Gandhi by conducting a series of five events each focused on a key topic that was not only important to the Father of the Nation, but is also critical to the growth and development of the people of the nation.

Talking on the theme of the first event of the series, Vikas Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Centre for Strategy and Leadership, said, "Gandhi ji's life is a lesson and one should adopt his teachings in everyday life, particularly the youth of the nation who can make the greatest difference through his ideals."

Thematic discussions, a live cooking session, and a yoga dance performance "Shiv Tandav Stotram" were the highlights of the programme.

The programme also featured an exhibition with free diet and yoga consultation for all participants.

The programme was attended by members of parliament, senior government officials, eminent Gandhians, heads of missions of various countries, representatives from the United Nations, doctors, dietitians, naturopaths, chefs, bloggers, and media, the statement issued by Kendriya Bhandar said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram