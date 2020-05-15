POLITICS

1-MIN READ

'Govt Had Predicted Lockdown Would Ensure No Fresh Covid-19 Cases': Rahul Takes Dig at Preparedness

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi said the 'geniuses' at the Niti Aayog had predicted that the nationwide lockdown would ensure no fresh COVID-19 cases from May 16.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 6:59 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Centre over its preparedness to fight the coronavirus on Friday, saying the "geniuses" at the Niti Aayog had predicted that the nationwide lockdown would ensure no fresh COVID-19 cases from May 16.

"The geniuses at Niti Aayog have done it again.

"I'd like to remind you of their graph predicting the Govt's national lockdown strategy would ensure no fresh Covid cases from tomorrow, May the 16th," he said on Twitter.

The Congress leader also posted a graph projected by the government at the time.

