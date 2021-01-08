'Govt Has Harmed Social Fabric of Our Country': Akhilesh Yadav Mounts Attacks on BJP, Calls It Corrupt

The Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, has once again attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state alleging rampant corruption. The SP Chief was visiting Kamtanath Temple in Chitrakoot on Friday when he alleged that many people have recently lost their lives as the roof of a crematorium collapsed in Ghaziabad due to alleged corruption in its construction.

Speaking to the media outside the Kamtanath Temple in Chitrakoot, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “I am happy to visit Chitrakoot and this time Samajwadi leaders have decided to organize a training camp here to discuss issues related to unemployment, farmers, and businessmen. There has never been a more lying government in the history of Indian democracy.”

“I am happy that saints, seers of Chitrakoot are thanking the former Samajwadi Party government for the development in this region. The current regime has stopped all the developmental work here. Even the courts are saying that it’s a ‘Jungle Raj’ in Uttar Pradesh. Even today I read in the newspaper that courts have advised the government not to impose NSA unnecessarily,” added Yadav.

Continuing the attack on the BJP government, Akhilesh Yadav said, “The Uttar Pradesh is seeing the most number of custodial deaths, injustice. People who spoke about Shamshan have taken the lives of so many people due to corruption. Chitrakoot is a sacred place and what we will discuss here will have far-reaching results.”

Reacting to the recent gruesome Rape and Murder incident reported from Badaun, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “What happened in Badaun, can anyone imagine that such a heinous incident can take place in a temple and police is looking for the priest? We pray to God that this government should go now, I will also urge people to throw this government out when they get a chance. This government has harmed the social fabric of our country, we were known for Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb and were living in harmony for ages but this government has spoiled everything for their vested interests.”