PM is Refusing to Fight the Pandemic, Says Rahul Gandhi in Fresh Attack on Modi

Continuing his attack on the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the Centre is refusing to fight the raging pandemic.

The Congress leader tweeted out a media report to make his point and said the prime minister is “silent” and the government “has no plan to defeat” the virus.

“Covid19 is spreading rapidly into new parts of the country. GOI has no plan to defeat it. PM is silent. He has surrendered and is refusing to fight the pandemic,” Gandhi wrote.

His sharp attack on the central government comes on a day when total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 5-lakh mark after 18,552 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to data provided by the union health ministry.

This is the highest number of new cases reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 15,685 as 384 deaths were recorded by the health ministry in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Gandhi took a swipe at the Modi government over the increase in fuel prices and the mounting COVID-19 cases in the country, saying it has "unlocked" the coronavirus pandemic and petrol-diesel prices.

"The Modi government has 'unlocked' the corona pandemic and prices of petrol-diesel," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi also tagged a graph captioned, "coronavirus is not the only rising curve". The graph showed a steady rise in the daily COVID-19 cases and prices of petrol and diesel after the lockdown.



