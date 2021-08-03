Govt Has No Proposal Under Consideration for Creating New States: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

The Centre has no proposal under its consideration for bifurcation of any state even though demands are received from various individuals and organisations from time to time, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said on Tuesday. The Union Minister of State for Home's statement in the Lok Sabha came in reply to a question of Tamil Nadu MPs T R Paarivendhar and S Ramalingam whether the Central government has any proposal to bifurcate any state in the country, including Tamil Nadu.

"Demands and representations are received from time to time from various individuals and organisations for creation of new states. Creation of a new state has wide ramifications and direct bearing on the federal polity of our country. "Government moves on the matter of formation of new states after taking into consideration all relevant factors. Presently no such proposal is under consideration," Rai said.

