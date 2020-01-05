Take the pledge to vote

Govt Has Taken Steps to Address Issues Without Waiting for Budget: Nirmala Sitharaman

Stating that the Centre does not differentiate between BJP ruled states and non-BJP ruled states, Nirmala Sitharaman said that dues of states were not being held back by the Centre, and funds were being given as per the recommendation of 14th Finance Commission.

PTI

Updated:January 5, 2020, 6:40 PM IST
Govt Has Taken Steps to Address Issues Without Waiting for Budget: Nirmala Sitharaman
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

Jaipur: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the Centre has taken steps to address the challenges faced by various sectors without waiting for the Budget.

She also said that GST collection, which crossed Rs 1 lakh crore per month mark during the last two months, will remain "good" in coming days.

"The government has been regularly taking steps to help sectors which are facing challenges. Without waiting for the Budget, we are taking the steps," the minister said at a press conference here.

Stating that the Centre does not differentiate between BJP ruled states and non-BJP ruled states, she said that dues of states were not being held back by the Centre, and funds were being given as per the recommendation of 14th Finance Commission.

"The GST collection has gone above Rs 1 lakh crore per month. It will remain good in the days to come," Sitharaman said.

She also said that credit was made available to people through non-banking financial companies and banks during the festive season of Navratri and Diwali.

