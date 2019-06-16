Take the pledge to vote

Govt Holds All-party Meet Ahead of Budget Session, Seeks to Drum Up Support for Key Bills

The government is likely to press upon the need for passing 10 ordinances, such as the one on Triple Talaq, urgently since they will lapse after the budget session.

News18.com

Updated:June 16, 2019, 1:36 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh at the all-party meeting on Sunday. (Twitter/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who stormed back to power with a decisive mandate in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, is holding his first all-party meeting ahead of the beginning of Budget Session in Parliament on Monday.

The government is likely to press upon the need for passing 10 ordinances, such as the one on Triple Talaq, urgently since they will lapse after the budget session, sources aware of the developments said. They will also list out crucial bills such as Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill, Citizenship Amendment Bill and Bill for labour reforms among others

The Opposition, however, will not give up without a tough fight as the sources said they would raise the contentious issue of triple talaq, which BJP’s ally JD(U) is also likely to oppose. The parties will also seeking a discussion on the unprecedented violence in West Bengal. Bengal has been rocked by clashes between workers and supporters of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP post election results, with casualties reported on both sides.

The government is likely to agree for debate and discussion on crucial issues, considering it needs support for the passing of key bills in Rajya Sabha, where it is still in minority. In the Lok Sabha, the NDA has simple majority with 353 members of 545 seats. But it has only 102 members in the 245-member Upper House.

The Opposition, on the other hand, is still reeling under a humiliating defeat. The poor show by the Congress has not only snatched the Leader of Opposition post from the party but also hindered the process of holding an opposition strategy session.

The Congress is yet to name its leaders in both Houses though efforts are on to name Rahul Gandhi as leader in Lok Sabha. The grand old party is facing a deadlock of sorts since the Congress chief insisted on stepping down after the poll drubbing but the party refused to accept his decision.

