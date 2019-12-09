Govt in 'Mood to Sleep': Priyanka Gandhi Attacks BJP on Price Rise
The Congress has been attacking the government over the state of the economy, alleging that steps such as demonetisation and GST have hampered growth.
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (PTI)
New Delhi:Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the Centre over the issue of price rise, alleging that the BJP government seems to be "in a mood to sleep".
The Congress general secretary said onion is selling at over Rs 200 a kg in many places while petrol price has crossed Rs 75-mark.
"Price rise is troubling people. Onion has crossed Rs 200 in many places. Petrol has crossed Rs 75. The BJP government still seems to be in the mood to sleep," she said in a tweet in Hindi.
