English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt Letter-heads Will Not Carry Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya’s Picture Anymore: Ashok Gehlot
At the first cabinet meeting, it was also decided that the 418-point public manifesto introduced by the Congress in run-up to the Assembly polls will work as a policy document.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Image: PTI)
Jaipur: The first cabinet meeting of the Congress-led Rajasthan government on Saturday decided that the 418-point public manifesto introduced by the party in run-up to the Assembly polls will work as a policy document and the government will ensure their timely implementation.
The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also decided that government letter-heads will no longer carry pictures of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya as was done by the previous BJP government. The letter heads will continue to carry the picture of the Ashok Pillar.
The state ministerial board will attend public hearings from 9-10 am to ensure transparency and accountability.
Local body elections will be held in an unbiased manner to elect mayor, presidents and chairpersons, a government spokesman said.
State Minister for Information and Public Relation Raghu Sharma said the cabinet also decided to increase the old age pension to Rs 750 from Rs 500. For those whose pension amount is fixed at Rs 750 at present will henceforth get Rs 1,000.
The Barmer refinery work will be speeded up while a committee will be formed for employing contractual employees, he added.
Instructions have also been given to the chief secretary to prepare a road-map for the successful implementation of the rural job guarantee scheme (MGNREGA) in the state, Sharma said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also decided that government letter-heads will no longer carry pictures of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya as was done by the previous BJP government. The letter heads will continue to carry the picture of the Ashok Pillar.
The state ministerial board will attend public hearings from 9-10 am to ensure transparency and accountability.
Local body elections will be held in an unbiased manner to elect mayor, presidents and chairpersons, a government spokesman said.
State Minister for Information and Public Relation Raghu Sharma said the cabinet also decided to increase the old age pension to Rs 750 from Rs 500. For those whose pension amount is fixed at Rs 750 at present will henceforth get Rs 1,000.
The Barmer refinery work will be speeded up while a committee will be formed for employing contractual employees, he added.
Instructions have also been given to the chief secretary to prepare a road-map for the successful implementation of the rural job guarantee scheme (MGNREGA) in the state, Sharma said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Tata Tiago Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison: Prices, Features And More
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
- A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results