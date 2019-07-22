Govt May Extend Budget Session to Accommodate Pending Bills, Oppn Not Too Willing

New Delhi: The budget session of Parliament may be extended to accommodate the pending legislative business for smooth passage, but the Opposition is learnt to have opposed the move.

Sources told News18 that during a business advisory committee meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the government conveyed to the Opposition that a lot of legislative business is pending and that without a monsoon session, the bills may not see the light of day till the winter session.

Leaders of various opposition parties are said to have expressed their reservation, saying the ongoing session has been scheduled for 40 days in a row and that any urgency is unnecessary.

Sources from opposition parties, including Congress, DMK and Trinamool Congress, who attended the meeting told News18 that some parties suggested a fresh monsoon session next month. On the other hand, parties like the Biju Janata Dal have expressed support for any such extension.

While the government is likely to take a final call in a day or two, such a declaration could happen by way of Speaker's notification. The decision will likely be taken at a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top ministers. Enough hints on the same have been dropped by Modi in the BJP parliamentary party meeting and in a meeting with BJP MPs aged above 57.

The ongoing session is scheduled to conclude on July 26, but the sources said the government is mulling extension till August 2. Ten bills are listed for passage this week. This, however, doesn’t include the contentious triple talaq bill.