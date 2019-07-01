Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Govt Moves in Rajya Sabha Resolution to Extend President's Rule in J&K for Six Months

With the opposition questioning the delay in holding assembly polls, Shah said assembly elections were never conducted in the past in the state during the month of Ramzan, which was from May 7 to June 4 this year.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2019, 4:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt Moves in Rajya Sabha Resolution to Extend President's Rule in J&K for Six Months
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.
Loading...

New Delhi: The Centre had no option but to extend the President's rule for six months in Jammu and Kashmir as the Election Commission intends to hold assembly polls there towards the end of the year, Home Minister Amit Shah told Rajya Sabha on Monday as he moved a statutory resolution in this regard.

The statutory resolution on extending President's rule by another six months with effect from July 3, 2019, was approved by Lok Sabha on Friday.

"After assessing the current situation, including security and religious activities, the Election Commission has decided to hold an election in Jammu and Kashmir towards the end of this year. The government did not have any option but to bring this resolution," Shah said in the Upper House. He hoped that the House will understand the circumstances and support the resolution.

With the opposition questioning the delay in holding assembly polls, Shah said assembly elections were never conducted in the past in the state during the month of Ramzan, which was from May 7 to June 4 this year.

He also cited the Amarnath Yatra from June 30 to August 15 and said the Bakarwal community also moves to higher reaches during this time and returns only in October. J-K Governor Satypal Malik had on November 21, 2018, dissolved the 87-member assembly citing apprehensions of horse trading and lack of a credible alternative for government formation. On December 20, 2018, President's rule was imposed.

The Home Minister on Monday also moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to replace an ordinance issued by the previous government.

People living along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir will get benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion and admission in professional courses on a par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).

The minister said that reservation will benefit about 3.5 lakh people living in 435 villages of the three districts -- Kathua, Samba and Jammu. People living along the international border were affected because of unprovoked shelling from across the border. "They had to live in bunkers. Children education gets affected".

There is a feeling among people of these three districts that their interests have been ignored, Shah said, adding that the government had to bring an Ordinance to correct this anomaly and provide reservation to them as well.

The amendment bill has already got an approval of Lok Sabha. The bill once passed by Parliament will amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 to bring persons residing in areas adjoining the IB within the ambit of reservation, on a par with those living in areas adjoining the Actual Line of Contro (ALoC).

People living in areas adjoining the IB in Jammu and Kashmir were not included in the ambit of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 and Rules, 2005.

The rules provided for reservation in direct recruitment, promotions and admission in different professional courses to various categories.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram