POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Govt Must Provide Food and Livelihood to Needy during Coronavirus Lockdown, Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

With his tweet, Gandhi attached a news report claiming that the UN has stated that cases of starvation can rise during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 9:16 PM IST
Share this:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the priority of the government should be to provide food and livelihood to the destitute in this crisis.

"Those earning their daily living are falling prey to starvation due to the COVID-19 lockdown. No problem can be solved with anger and hatred. In this crisis, it should be the priority of the government to provide food and livelihood to our destitute brothers and sisters," he said on Twitter.


Gandhi attached a news report claiming that the UN has stated that cases of starvation can rise during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,689

    +830*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,700

    +1,229*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,325

    +365*  

  • Total DEATHS

    686

    +34*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres