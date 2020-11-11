News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Govt Needs to Define Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution Strategy: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi addressed an election rally. (Twitter)

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have said that their vaccine candidate has been found to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the government will have to define a vaccine distribution strategy to ensure that every Indian gets the COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have said that their vaccine candidate has been found to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, "Even though Pfizer has created a promising vaccine, the logistics for making it available to every Indian need to be worked out". "Government of India (GOI) has to define a vaccine distribution strategy and how it will reach every Indian," he said.

He attached a media report with his tweet, saying that no cold chain logistic company in India has the capability to transport the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 to India which required a temperature of minus 70 degrees.


