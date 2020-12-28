'Govt Not a Trader, Sale & Purchase Not its Responsibility': Once Opposed to Farm Bills, KCR Now 'Supports' Act

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), which opposed the farm bills in Parliament and participated in the farmer’s protests, is making a strategy to implement the bill.

A high-level review session was held at Pragati Bhavan where various issues including procurement of various crops, controlled cultivation system, farmer bonding, sale of agricultural produce in the market, purchases, responsibilities of farmer bond committees, use of farmer platforms, timely availability of seeds and fertilizers, provision of technology in agricultural cultivation to farmers were discussed.

Talking about the agricultural schemes, the Chief Minister clarified that as per the new farm bills, the government will close the crop purchasing centres in the state, enabling farmers to sell their products anywhere in the country. He further added that the regulated cultivation system introduced last monsoon will no longer be in force and the farmers can cultivate whichever crop they want to cultivate.

“During the Corona pandemic, the government had set up purchasing centres in the village itself and purchased the agriculture produce on a humanitarian grounds that farmers should not suffer losses. It is not possible to do the same thing every time. The government is not a business organisation or trader. It is not a rice miller or a Dal miller. Sale and purchase is not the responsibility of government. It is not possible to set up a purchasing centre in the village from next year onwards. However, in the agricultural market yards, the buying and selling of crops will be done regularly," asserted KCR.

The officials also emphasized that ever since the Telangana State was formed, the government has incurred heavy losses to the tune of Rs 7,500 crore due to the purchase of agriculture products and Rs 3,935 crores for the procurement of Paddy alone.

As a solution, the CM asked the officials to distribute Rythu Bandhu financial assistance from Monday to next month (January-2021) for this season.

"When the Rythu Bima scheme started, Rs 630 Crore was paid as the instalment. But many farmers have registered their land among their family members so that they are all covered by the Rythu Bima policy. Hence the number swelled. The premium doubled and the year’s instalment is Rs 1,144 Crore. But yet the state government has decided to continue the scheme." KCR said.

Reacting to the government's decision, the President of BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, "KCR once again proved that he is ruling like Tughlaq. Finally, he changed his view on the farm bills. We are welcoming it."