'Govt Resumes Transfer Industry in MP': Tweets BJP Leader as Kamal Nath Initiates Post-poll Admin Rejig

Soon after the Model Code of Conduct was lifted by the Election Commission (EC), the Kamal Nath government decided to rejig the administration.The Kamal Nath-led government has already transferred half a dozen principal secretaries and 15 IAS officers.The state government also reinstated several officers at their previous postings who were removed by the EC over complaints.The BJP, which has been attacking the Congress government over the several transfers of senior officers, said the ‘transfer-posting industry’ was back in business.“No sooner than the EC lifted the poll code on May 26, the state government resumed the transfer industry in Madhya Pradesh,” Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Gopal Bhargav wrote on Twitter.The BJP had made the frequent transfers under Nath’s leadership a major campaigning issue in the state during the Lok Sabha election. It alleged that massive corruption was the reason behind the administrative reshuffle.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his poll rallies in the state, had also said there was an extensive transfer industry in Madhya Pradesh and linked it to the recovery of Rs 281 crore during raids carried out by the income tax department in Bhopal and other cities.Besides obliging a chosen few officers, the Congress government has also removed officers who had plum postings in the earlier Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.While confirming the transfers, Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput said action would also be initiated against corrupt officers.Several cases of anomalies were pending against several officers and employees, said Rajput, adding action would be initiated in these cases. Using a Hindi phrase, he advised Bhargav not to speak on corruption.The transfers have also initiated a series of posts by social media users.Bhargav had recently urged Governor Anandiben Patel to convene a special assembly session for discussing ‘issues of urgent importance’ in the state. The state government though had turned down his request.