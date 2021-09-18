'Govt Scared of TMC's Growth', Says Party Spokesperson Kunal Ghosh as Tripura Police Summons him for Obstructing Govt Work

Police summoned Trinamool Congress spokesperson, Kunal Ghosh on Saturday for allegedly obstructing government work in Tripura. He has been asked to appear before the police within 10 days for interrogation.

A notice was sent to Ghosh in connection with the August 8 incident, when top TMC leaders including Abhishek Banerjee, Dola Sen and West Bengal minister Bratya Basu had visited Khowai police station to release their arrested youth leaders.

A case has been registered against Abhishek Banerjee and five other TMC leaders on the basis of a suo-moto complaint of Inspector Manoranjan Debbarma of Khowai police station.

Rubbishing the allegations, Trinamool Congress spokesperson told CNN-News18, “All the allegations leveled against me and other party leaders are completely baseless. They are scared of TMC’s growth in the state and hence they are trying to harass us. I have been given a notice today by the Tripura police and they have asked me to appear within 10 days for interrogation.”

“I will comply with the notice and appear before the police in 2 to 3 days but all I want is the interrogation session to be video recorded,” Ghosh added. The TMC spokesperson also took to social media and lashed out at the Tripura government over the notice.

Reacting to Kunal Ghosh’s statement, the Tripura BJP has said that the law will take its own course and that the TMC is resorting to such drama to remain in the limelight for the Assembly elections in the state.

BJP MLA of Khayerpur, Ratan Chakraborty told CNN-News18, “The way the TMC is moving in Tripura and demanding to form a government here within one and a half year, it is nothing but throwing dust in the eyes of people. They don’t have any base in Tripura, no booth committee, no Zila parishad member, no representative. I was one of the founding members of TMC in Tripura; I was the president and the chairman of the party, so I know the ground reality here.”

“They are coming here just one and half years before the elections, so we know what their sole motive is. They never had any concerns for the people who were harassed by the CPIM in our state. Everything is going in the right direction and law will take its own course”, he added.

