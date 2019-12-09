Take the pledge to vote

Govt Seeks Apology from Congress MPs for ‘Misbehaving’ With Minister Smriti Irani

In the previous sitting of the House on Friday, ruling BJP members had accused Congress MPs Dean Kuriakose and TN Prathapan of charging in an 'attacking posture' towards Irani when she was speaking in the House.

PTI

Updated:December 9, 2019, 3:15 PM IST
Govt Seeks Apology from Congress MPs for 'Misbehaving' With Minister Smriti Irani
File photo of Union Minister Smriti Irani.

New Delhi: The government on Monday sought an unconditional apology from two Congress MPs for their alleged misbehaviour with Union Minister Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha.

In the previous sitting of the House on Friday, ruling BJP members had accused Congress MPs Dean Kuriakose and TN Prathapan of charging in an "attacking posture" towards Irani when she was speaking in the House. Following this, the chair asked both members to tender an apology to the woman member of the House.

According to sources, the government had filed a complaint with the Speaker under Rule 374, which suggests suspension of MPs.

Raising the issue in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said Congress members did not tender apology despite direction from the chair. They should apologise as the government does not have an intention to move motion for suspension of any MP.

Responding to Joshi's remarks, the Congress leader in the house Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Yeh kisi raja ka hawa mahal nahi hai (this is not the palace of any king). This is the House to discuss and raise issues related to common man of the country." He added, "Don't try to scare us, we are not afraid of anyone.”

Objecting to Chowdhury's remarks, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said his remarks about the esteemed House are condemnable and said the issue is considered under Rule 374. Home Minister Amit Shah said it is a fit case for Rule 374.



