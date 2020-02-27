Govt Should Ensure Peace is Restored, Says RSS’ Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi on Delhi Riots
The RSS general secretary also said nobody has the right to take law into their hands.
File photo of senior RSS leader Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi. (PTI)
Nagpur: The government should ensure that peace is restored in Delhi, RSS general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi said here on Thursday.
Talking to reporters here, Joshi also said nobody has the right to take law into their hands.
"The government should instill peace in areas where there is 'ashanti' (unrest)," the RSS functionary said.
Violence which broke out on Sunday in various parts of northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law has so far claimed 34 lives. Over 200 people have been injured in the violence.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Harvey Weinstein Convicted of Rape: Margot Robbie, Padma Lakshmi Hail the Milestone Verdict
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Earth Has a Second Moon, And No One Noticed All This While
- WARNING! Update Your Google Chrome Browser Right Now; Nothing Else is as Important
- Hotstar Hammered With 1-star Ratings After it Censored John Oliver’s Episode on PM Modi
- What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
- Responsible Doggo Shows up at Police Station to 'File' a Missing Report of Himself