1-min read

Govt Should Ensure Peace is Restored, Says RSS’ Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi on Delhi Riots

The RSS general secretary also said nobody has the right to take law into their hands.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 3:18 PM IST
Govt Should Ensure Peace is Restored, Says RSS’ Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi on Delhi Riots
File photo of senior RSS leader Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi. (PTI)

Nagpur: The government should ensure that peace is restored in Delhi, RSS general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi said here on Thursday.

Talking to reporters here, Joshi also said nobody has the right to take law into their hands.

"The government should instill peace in areas where there is 'ashanti' (unrest)," the RSS functionary said.

Violence which broke out on Sunday in various parts of northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law has so far claimed 34 lives. Over 200 people have been injured in the violence.

