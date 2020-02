Govt Should Ensure Peace is Restored, Says RSS’ Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi on Delhi Riots

Nagpur: The government should ensure that peace is restored in Delhi, RSS general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi said here on Thursday.

Talking to reporters here, Joshi also said nobody has the right to take law into their hands.

"The government should instill peace in areas where there is 'ashanti' (unrest)," the RSS functionary said.

Violence which broke out on Sunday in various parts of northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law has so far claimed 34 lives. Over 200 people have been injured in the violence.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.