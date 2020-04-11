POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Govt Should Put Money in Hands of Poor and Vulnerable, Says Chidambaram

File photo of former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

File photo of former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

Chidambaram also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark, while interacting with chief ministers, that 'both lives and livelihoods are important'.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 10:28 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said the government should take bold measures to put money in the hands of the poor and the vulnerable to save livelihood during the coronavirus lockdown.

He also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark, while interacting with chief ministers, that "both lives and livelihoods are important".

"I welcome the PM's announcement that both LIVES and LIVELIHOOD are important. I look forward to the government taking bold measures to put cash in the hands of the poor and the vulnerable. That will save livelihoods," he said on Twitter.

During the interaction via video conference, the prime minister underlined that the motto of the government earlier was 'jaan hai to jahaan hai' but now it is 'jaan bhi jahaan bhi'.

Ahead of Modi's meeting with chief ministers, Chidambaram had urged party-ruled chief ministers to unanimously demand transfer of cash to every poor family.

He said the poor have lost their jobs and exhausted their savings and are now standing in lines to get free food.

Remonetising the poor would cost only Rs 65,000 crore, which was economically viable, he said.

"Chief Ministers - Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, V Narayanasami, Uddhav Thackeray and E Palaniswani should tell the Prime Minister today that just as LIVES are important LIVELIHOOD of the poor is important.

"The poor have lost their jobs or self-employment in the last 18 days. They have exhausted their meagre savings. Many are standing in line for food," he said on Twitter.

"Can the State stand by and watch them go hungry," he asked, noting that CMs should demand that cash be transferred to every poor family immediately.

"'Remonetise the poor' should be their unanimous demand," Chidambaram said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    6,634

    +595*  

  • Total Confirmed

    7,529

    +768*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    652

    +137*  

  • Total DEATHS

    242

    +36*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 11 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,257,562

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,760,853

    +62,018

  • Cured/Discharged

    395,647

     

  • Total DEATHS

    107,644

    +4,960
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres