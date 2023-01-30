CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Politics » Govt to Convene All Party Meeting at 12 PM Today Ahead of Budget Session
1-MIN READ

Govt to Convene All Party Meeting at 12 PM Today Ahead of Budget Session

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 10:07 IST

New Delhi, India

The first part of the session will be held from January 31 and will go on till February 13.(PTI Image)

The government has called an allparty meeting on Monday, a day ahead of the start of the Budget Session of Parliament.

The government has called an all-party meeting on Monday at 12 noon a day ahead of the start of the Budget Session of Parliament.

The customary meeting, called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, is to be held at noon on January 30 in Parliament Annexe Building. During the meeting, the government is expected to seek cooperation from all parties for the smooth running of Parliament.

Opposition parties are expected to raise matters of concern during the meeting and also highlight issues they plan to raise during the session.

In the afternoon, a meeting of NDA floor leaders will also be held to strategise floor cooperation. The Budget Session will be held in two parts.

The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. Economic Survey will be tabled after the President’s address.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1. The Union Budget 2023-24 may be the last full budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first part of the session will be held from January 31 and will go on till February 13.

(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
first published:January 30, 2023, 10:07 IST
last updated:January 30, 2023, 10:07 IST
