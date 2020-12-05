'Govt Toppling Game About to Begin in Rajasthan': After Pilot's Rebel, Gehlot Hints at Another Trouble

The government toppling game is set to begin in Rajasthan, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday, accusing opposition BJP of devising a plan. He further claimed that efforts are also being made to bring down the government in Maharashtra.

"Ajay Maken has been witness to that development. When our MLAs were in the hotel for 34 days, they met Amit Shah, and Dharmendra Pradhan sat with them for an hour. Our MLAs had come and told us that they were ashamed to see Shah there," Gehlot claimed.

In November too, the CM had accused the BJP of trying to destabilise his government by resorting to negative politics by speculating on its fall and stoking fears about coronavirus pandemic.

Asserting that the BJP leaders' speculations on behalf of their central leadership reveal their anti-democratic moorings, the chief minister expressed faith in the people of Rajasthan, saying they would accept no "unethical" practices and reply to the BJP's efforts to take political mileage.

"Blinded by the greed for power, the state BJP leaders are doing negative politics by giving statements at the behest of their Central leaders about toppling the government and spreading fear about coronavirus , said Gehlot in a statement.

The BJP should know that people of Rajasthan will not accept such unethical acts and will reply to BJP's measly efforts to take political mileage," he added.