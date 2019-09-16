Take the pledge to vote

Govt Torture or Family Issues? Doubts Arise over Former Andhra Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad’s Death

14 Cases of corruption had been lodged against Prasad, his son, Siva Ramakrishna, and daughter, Vijaya Lakshmi.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:September 16, 2019, 8:46 PM IST
Former speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Kodela Siva Prasad Rao.
Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh speaker Kodala Siva Prasad Rao’s Suicide is creating stir in the state’s political circles as ruling YSRCP government had recently lodged various cases against the former minister and his family members.

72-year-old Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, a six time MLA and the former Andhra Pradesh Home Minister was found hanging on Monday morning at his Hyderabad residence. Rao served as the Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly from 2014 to 2019 during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government.

14 Cases of corruption had been lodged against Rao, his son, Siva Ramakrishna, and daughter, Vijaya Lakshmi.

TDP Chief Chandra Babu Naidu blamed Jagan Mohan Reddy's government for Rao's suicide. “I am not able to digest the death of Kodela Siva Prasad. Kodela suffered because of government’s torture, which resulted in his suicide. He told me that he can’t even sleep at night because of government’s torture and all the cases. I suggested him to fight against the government which will give confidence to the party cadre as well. Him committing suicide is just so sad,” Naidu said.

Rao's son-in-law, Kancheti Sai, alleged that his son, Siva Ramakrishna, was involved in the suicide. “To get Kodela’s property, his son has murdered him and now he is trying to project his murder as suicide,” he said. Sai has filed a complaint at Sattenapalli police station as well.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader and Municipal Affairs Minister, Botsa Satyanarayana, also commented on Rao's suicide. “We have so many doubts over former speaker’s death. Media channels are showing so many different versions. Telangana government should conduct a detailed inquiry on this issue,” he said.

