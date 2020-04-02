POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Govt Under-funding Fight against Coronavirus, Warns Chidambaram

File photo of former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

The government must immediately shed its inhibitions and timidity and announce that it will fund the battle with Rs 5-6 lakh crore, the Congress leader said on Twitter.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 6:25 PM IST
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday alleged that the government is "under-funding" the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and asked the dispensation to announce that it will fund the battle with Rs 5-6 lakh crore.


In a series of tweets, he said it is the ninth day since the miserly FAP (financial assistance plan) I was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and asked where is the promised FAP II.

"In my view, FAP II must address the gaps and shortcomings in FAP I and the needs of the categories that were completely left out earlier," Chidambaram said.

"Government is hopelessly under-funding the fight against the epidemic. Under-funding will exacerbate the situation and the money spent may turn out to be a waste. Dr Jahangir Aziz has already warned the government in this regard," said the former finance minister.

The government must immediately shed its inhibitions and timidity and announce that it will fund the battle with Rs 5-6 lakh crore, he said on Twitter, tagging the Prime Minister, the PMO and the office of the finance minister.

Sitharaman had last week announced an economic package of Rs 1.70 lakh crore with a focus on marginalised sections amid the coronavirus lockdown.

