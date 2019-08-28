Govt Using Brute Force to Scuffle Voices of Dissent in Kashmir: Mamata Banerjee
Banerjee also said that important institutions of the country are being headed by retired bureaucrats, who are acting as 'yes men' of the government.
File photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP-led central government of using brute force to scuffle the voices of
dissent in the Kashmir Valley.
Banerjee also said that important institutions of the country are being headed by retired bureaucrats, who are acting as "yes men" of the government.
"What is going on in Kashmir? The government is using brute force to scuffle all voices of dissent in the Valley," she said while addressing a students rally here.
Banerjee dared the Centre to arrest her for raising her voice against the government, asserting that she "will not bow down before the BJP".
"All the institutions are headed by retired persons, who have no accountability. They are just following orders of the government like 'yes men'," the CM said, while addressing a students rally here.
The country is heading towards presidential form of government, and there will be no place for democracy, Banerjee said. "The central government is either threatening
opposition leaders or buying them out with money. It is after Bengal now, as we are opposing its policies and divisive politics," she added.
