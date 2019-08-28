Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Govt Using Brute Force to Scuffle Voices of Dissent in Kashmir: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee also said that important institutions of the country are being headed by retired bureaucrats, who are acting as 'yes men' of the government.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2019, 3:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt Using Brute Force to Scuffle Voices of Dissent in Kashmir: Mamata Banerjee
File photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
Loading...

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP-led central government of using brute force to scuffle the voices of

dissent in the Kashmir Valley.

Banerjee also said that important institutions of the country are being headed by retired bureaucrats, who are acting as "yes men" of the government.

"What is going on in Kashmir? The government is using brute force to scuffle all voices of dissent in the Valley," she said while addressing a students rally here.

Banerjee dared the Centre to arrest her for raising her voice against the government, asserting that she "will not bow down before the BJP".

"All the institutions are headed by retired persons, who have no accountability. They are just following orders of the government like 'yes men'," the CM said, while addressing a students rally here.

The country is heading towards presidential form of government, and there will be no place for democracy, Banerjee said. "The central government is either threatening

opposition leaders or buying them out with money. It is after Bengal now, as we are opposing its policies and divisive politics," she added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram