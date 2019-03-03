English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt Wants to Exploit IAF Action for Poll Gains, Cross-questioning Puts it in Tight Spot, Says Mehbooba
Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said the citizens of the country had every right to 'question the credibility' of the Balakot operation, especially due to the government’s 'ambiguity' about the details.
File photo of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said the citizens of the country had every right to “question the credibility” of the Balakot operation, especially due to the government’s “ambiguity” about the details.
Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement at Patna’s Sankalp Rally that the Opposition was demanding proof of the air strikes conducted by the Indian Air Force to demolish JeM camps in Pakistan’s Balakot, Mehbooba said the move did not help enemies but only put the government of India “in a tight spot since they want to exploit this to reap electoral benefits.”
The Prime Minister, while addressing the Patna rally, had said: “Earlier they used to ask for surgical strike evidence.. Now they have started asking for evidence of air strike. Why do they want to discourage our armed forces?”
He added, “When our forces are handling situations at borders, what are some people inside our country doing? When there was a need to condemn terrorism together, then 21 parties came together to pass a resolution against us. No one will forgive them for that.”
As citizens of this country, we have every right to question the credibility of the Balakot operation. Esp due to GoIs ambiguity about the details.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) 3 March 2019
How does it help the enemies? Only puts GoI in a tight spot since they want to exploit this to reap electoral benefits. https://t.co/n6U20Frzqt
