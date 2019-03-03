LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Govt Wants to Exploit IAF Action for Poll Gains, Cross-questioning Puts it in Tight Spot, Says Mehbooba

Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said the citizens of the country had every right to 'question the credibility' of the Balakot operation, especially due to the government’s 'ambiguity' about the details.

News18.com

Updated:March 3, 2019, 5:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Govt Wants to Exploit IAF Action for Poll Gains, Cross-questioning Puts it in Tight Spot, Says Mehbooba
File photo of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.
Loading...
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said the citizens of the country had every right to “question the credibility” of the Balakot operation, especially due to the government’s “ambiguity” about the details.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement at Patna’s Sankalp Rally that the Opposition was demanding proof of the air strikes conducted by the Indian Air Force to demolish JeM camps in Pakistan’s Balakot, Mehbooba said the move did not help enemies but only put the government of India “in a tight spot since they want to exploit this to reap electoral benefits.”




The Prime Minister, while addressing the Patna rally, had said: “Earlier they used to ask for surgical strike evidence.. Now they have started asking for evidence of air strike. Why do they want to discourage our armed forces?”

He added, “When our forces are handling situations at borders, what are some people inside our country doing? When there was a need to condemn terrorism together, then 21 parties came together to pass a resolution against us. No one will forgive them for that.”
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram