Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Govt Will Get to Bottom of Truth and Unravel Conspiracy, if Any, Behind Delhi Violence: MoS Home

Reddy also said while issues can be resolved by means of discussion, rumours allegedly spread by a section of political parties and sections in social media added fuel to the fire.

PTI

Updated:March 1, 2020, 6:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Govt Will Get to Bottom of Truth and Unravel Conspiracy, if Any, Behind Delhi Violence: MoS Home
File photo of Minister of State G Kishan Reddy. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Centre has been able to control the situation in violence-hit parts of Delhi and would get to the bottom of truth and unravel conspiracy, if any, that sparked the communal riots, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said.

He also said while issues can be resolved by means of discussion, rumours allegedly spread by a section of political parties and sections in social media added fuel to the fire.

At least 42 people died and over 200 injured in the violence in parts of northeast Delhi last week over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Last week we witnessed some disturbances in the national capital. Unfortunately many innocent people have lost their lives and there has been property loss also. A brave constable of Delhi Police and an IB officer have been victims of evil designs. We have been able to control the situation, Reddy said.

"The Narendra Modi government is determined to go to the bottom of truth to unravel the conspiracy, if any, that triggered the riots in Delhi," he said in his address at an event at the Indian School of Business here.

Cautioning against rumor mongering, he stressed the need for responsible use of the social media. Social media cant be a misinformation tool. It is time to discuss about how social media can be more responsible...rumours spread by a section of political parties and sections in social media added fuel to the fire," he said.

Noting that 'samvad' (dialogue) was one of the greatest strengths of the country inherited from time immemorial, he said "we always believe in the concept of democratic dialogue.

While issues can be resolved by means of discussion, it is difficult to understand why a section of people invariably stays away from dialogue and involve in rumour mongering."

Reddy reiterated that CAA would not take away citizenship of any Indian but grant it to persecuted religious minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

People who criticise the government suffer from selective amnesia, he said.

It was assured during partition that the rights of minorities in respective nations will be protected. India respected its commitment on protecting the rights of

minorities but Pakistan violated and religious minorities have been facing attacks instigated by the state, he alleged.

The Modi government had only taken a decision suggested by Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, he said defending the CAA and seeking to know the basis of the present opposition to it.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated the ISB Policy Conclave - Ideas for India 2020 and Beyond.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram