Govt Won't Budge An Inch on Decision to Implement Citizenship Amendment Act, Says Amit Shah

Jodhpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the BJP-led government will not budge an inch on its decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) despite the opposition's strident criticism of the law.

Launching an awareness programme in support of the amended law here, Shah accused the Congress and other opposition parties of running a misinformation campaign. He said the amended law does not take away Indian citizenship from anyone, but grants citizenship.

Opposition parties have criticised the amendment, which allows non-Muslims an easier path to citizenship if they have come to India from three neighbouring countries before 2015 after facing religious persecution.

Shah accused the Congress of playing vote-bank politics by spreading misinformation.

