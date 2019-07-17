'Govt Working on Revival of BSNL,' MoS Telecom Sanjay Dhotre Tells Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The government is working for the revival of struggling PSU BSNL and its result could be seen soon, Union minister of state for telecom Sanjay Dhotre said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Dhotre also said the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is providing 2G, 3G and 4G (at few locations) mobile services in its Licensed Service Areas (LSAs).

"The government is trying for the revival of the BSNL. You can see the results very soon," he said during the Question Hour.

Reports suggest that the total debt on BSNL is around Rs 15,000 crore and it is struggling to pay regular salary to its employees.