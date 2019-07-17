English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Govt Working on Revival of BSNL,' MoS Telecom Sanjay Dhotre Tells Lok Sabha
Union minister of state for telecom Sanjay Dhotre also said the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is providing 2G, 3G and 4G (at few locations) mobile services in its Licensed Service Areas (LSAs).
File photo of the BSNL office.
New Delhi: The government is working for the revival of struggling PSU BSNL and its result could be seen soon, Union minister of state for telecom Sanjay Dhotre said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Dhotre also said the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is providing 2G, 3G and 4G (at few locations) mobile services in its Licensed Service Areas (LSAs).
"The government is trying for the revival of the BSNL. You can see the results very soon," he said during the Question Hour.
Reports suggest that the total debt on BSNL is around Rs 15,000 crore and it is struggling to pay regular salary to its employees.
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
