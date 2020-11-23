'Govt Working Only for One Family': Tejaswi Surya Attacks TRS, AIMIM Ahead of Hyderabad Civic Polls

BJP MP and the party's youth wing president Tejaswi Surya on Monday hit out at the ruling TRS in Telangana, alleging that the party leadership indulged in promoting family rule, ignoring the people. He also lambasted the AIMIM, describing its president Asaduddin Owaisi as the new 'avatar' of Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

"Government is not working for the common people of Telangana….government is working only for one family of Telangana," he said. In BJP, an ordinary worker like him can become a national leader, he said.

Taking a jab at the TRS, he said democracy's definition has changed in Telangana. "…What is going on in Telangana and Hyderabad? Government and party, of the family, by the family, for the family," he said.

Surya, who was speaking after launching 'Change Hyderabad' campaign of BJP for the December 1 civic polls in Hyderabad, alleged that the TRS, as also the AIMIM, have made political parties into private companies. Saying that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first Prime Minister to initiate political discourse on urban development, he said it was Narendra Modi, after Vajpayee, who launched 100 smart cities programme and the Amrut mission, giving importance to improvement of cities.

The BJP Yuva Morcha activists should ask chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as to what happened to the funds allocated to Hyderabad by the NDA government under the smart cities programme. The funds allocated by the NDA government "went straight into the pockets of the contractors who are supporters of KCR", he alleged.

The cities across the country where BJP is in power have witnessed rapid development, Surya said. The municipal elections in Hyderabad is nationally important because a vote for (Asaduddin) Owaisi in Hyderabad would make him stronger in Bihar, UP, Maharashtra and others, he claimed.

"And what does Owaisi mean? Who is Owaisi? Owaisi is Mohammed Ali Jinnah's new avatar," he said. Every single vote for BJP is a vote for Bharat and Hindutva and will make the country much stronger, he said.

"A vote for Owaisi will mean a vote against India. A vote for Owaisi is a defeat of all good things that India stands for. We will not let this Islamization happen.

Yuva Morcha Telangana, this is our 'sankalp' (resolve)," he said. Referring to certain alleged comments of AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi earlier, he said this is not the age of the Nizams but that of 'Hindu hriday samrat' Narendra Modi.

TRS and AIMIM are two faces of the same coin, he claimed. Recalling having read that chief minister Rao's vision is to make Hyderabad like Istanbul, the BJP leader said Turkey is a "100 per cent Muslim country" whose president Erdogan often speaks against India.

"This is why I am not surprised that they (TRS) are in partnership with MIM.Because MIM (AIMIM) is a Muslim only party which wants to make Hyderabad of India look like Hyderabad of Pakistan." The resolve of BJYM activists is to make Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar, he said. Responding to Surya's comments that Rao wants to make Hyderabad like Istanbul, TRS MP Banda Prakash said the BJP is in power at the Centre and wanted to know why the BJP-led governmentcontinued ties with Turkey if its leaders made comments against India.

Observing that certain comments should not be made in the context of international relations and against the country's interests, he said BJP leaders, unfortunately, were making such comments. "Not accusing us, they should say what the Central government wants to do," the TRS leader said.

The BJP is taking the name of AIMIM and mentions it everywhere for its own benefit, he alleged. The TRS is contesting in all the 150 wards of GHMC and the party has made it clear that it does not have any alliance with the AIMIM, Prakash added.