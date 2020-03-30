POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Govt's Economic Package Miserly and Inadequate, Prompted Many to Go Back to Villages: Chidambaram

File photo of former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

A confidence-boosting financial assistance plan should have been announced either before or simultaneously with the announcement of lockdown, Congress MP P Chidambaram said on Twitter.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 30, 2020, 9:12 PM IST
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Monday termed "miserly and inadequate" the government's economic package for the poor in the wake of coronavirus outbreak and urged it to announce a "bold" financial package.

He said a confidence-boosting financial assistance plan should have been announced prior to the imposition of the lockdown.

"The FM's (Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman) FAP (financial assistance plan) was so miserly and inadequate, it actually promoted many to go back to their villages.

"I urge the government to announce a bold FAP II today or tomorrow," he tweeted.

"A confidence boosting financial assistance plan should have been announced either BEFORE or SIMULTANEOUSLY with the announcement of lockdown," the Congress MP said on Twitter

