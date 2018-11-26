English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Grand Alliance' in Telangana Releases Common Agenda for Governance
The agenda was released by Congress president in Telangana N Uttam Kumar Reddy, TDP's state unit president L Ramana, TJS president M Kodandaram and CPI's incharge state secretary Palla Venkat Reddy.
File photo of Congress, TDP and CPI leaders meeting the Telangana governor. (News18)
Hyderabad: The opposition Congress, TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS), who formed a "grand alliance" for the December 7 assembly polls in Telangana, Monday released a common agenda for governance.
The "grand alliance" would be known as the "people's front", the parties said.
The agenda was released by Congress president in Telangana N Uttam Kumar Reddy, TDP's state unit president L Ramana, TJS president M Kodandaram and CPI's incharge state secretary Palla Venkat Reddy.
The "agenda of aspirations of the "martyrs"' (those who sacrificed their life for separate Telangana) would form the political and ideological basis for the 'people's front' before the polls and coalition government post elections, the agenda said.
The agenda said administrative changes would be made to end the "dictatorial" and "corrupt" rule of TRS.
It said a judicial inquiry would be conducted into the design of major contracts and the award of contracts during the last four years.
For the farm sector, the alliance promised Rs two lakh loan waiver at one go and setting up a Rs 10,000 crore fund for price stabilisation and market intervention.
Uttam Kumar Reddy hoped that the 'people's front' would form the government after the elections.
He said that a committee would be formed, with Kodandaram as its chairman with Cabinet rank, for the implementation of the agenda.
Those who fought for a separate Telangana would get recognition and also "partnership" in government schemes, the agenda said.
Among others, the agenda said one lakh jobs would be filled in the first year after coming to power.
