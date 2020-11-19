Greater Hyderabad Elections: No Poll Alliance with Owaisi's AIMIM, Says TRS Working President KTR

Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) working president and minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday clarified that his party has no poll alliance with AIMIM in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. He said the TRS had won five corporator seats in the last elections and is working to win 10-15 more seats this time.

"Some political parties propagating that they will give Mayor post to AIMIM. What is the need of allocating Mayor to them if we win 100 corporates out of 150?" said Rao.

Rao slammed the BJP and said, "They are trying to get political mileage by creating hatred among people in the name of the community. People have to choose if they want development or destruction, hatred or love?"