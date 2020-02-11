Greater Kailash Election Result 2020 Live Updates: GK Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Greater Kailash (GK) (ग्रेटर कैलाश), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Delhi region and New Delhi district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Greater Kailash is part of 4. New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.13%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.3%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Upper Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,80,544 eligible electors, of which 96,579 were male, 83,963 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Greater Kailash in 2020 is 869.37.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Greater Kailash, there are a total of 2464 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,62,072 eligible electors, of which 87,320 were male, 74,712 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,44,016 eligible electors, of which 77,338 were male, 66,429 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,46,465 eligible electors, of which 79,071 were male, 67,173 female.

The number of service voters in Greater Kailash in 2015 was 30. In 2013, there were 243 and in 2008 there were 221.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Saurabh Bharadwaj of AAP won in this seat by defeating Rakesh Kumar Gullaiya of BJP by a margin of 14,583 votes which was 13.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 53.3% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Saurabh Bharadwaj of AAP won in this seat defeating Ajay Kumar Malhotra of BJP by a margin of 13,092 votes which was 13.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 45.26% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Vijay Kumar Malhotra of BJP won in this seat defeating Jitender Kumar Kocher of INC by a margin of 11,219 votes which was 14.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.94% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 50. Greater Kailash Assembly segment of New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Meenakashi Lekhi won the New Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the New Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 8 contestants. In 2013, 6 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 11 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Greater Kailash are: Rajbir Singh (BSP), Shikha Roy (BJP), Shkhbir Singh Panwar (INC), Saurabh Bharadwaj (AAP), Shobha Dhar (PBI), Rajiv Gupta (IND), Lukman Khan (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.94%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 66.69%, while it was 66.15% in 2013. In 2008, 54.43% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -6.75%.

Greater Kailash

GREATER KAILASH, SOUTH DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 163 polling stations in 50. Greater Kailash constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 156. In 2013 there were 156 polling stations and in 2008, there were 163.

Extent:

50. Greater Kailash constituency comprises of the following areas of New Delhi district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 9 Ward No. 9 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 11 (Part) EB No. 96-149 and 151-156 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 12 Ward No. 12 (Urban). 3 municipal wards (Greater Kailash, Chitaranjan Park, Chirag Delhi) of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Greater Kailash is 12.6 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110017, 110019, 110048, 110049, 110062, 110090

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Greater Kailash is: 28°29'44.9"N 77°15'10.1"E.

