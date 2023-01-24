'Greatest Regards For Defence Forces': Cong's Digvijaya Singh Tries To Douse Fire Over Balakot Strike Remark

After sparking a controversy over his comment demanding “proof" of the Balakot strike, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tried to put an end to the row and said: “I have got the greatest regard for the Defence forces".

While speaking to the media during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also lashed out at the media, all that needed to be said have already been done, and the questions should now be directed at the Prime Minister, reported news agency ANI.

Congress General Secretary Ramesh refrained from answering any questions and said that “We have answered all the questions." The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi resumed from Sitni bypass Nagrota in J&K on Tuesday.

“Congress party has said whatever it wanted to. I tweeted yesterday regarding the same. I do not want to say anything other than this," he said. Taking to Twitter, Ramesh claimed that even the UPA government had carried out surgical strikes.

“They (Centre) talk about surgical strikes and that they have killed so many of them but there is no proof," said Digvijaya Singh in his address in Jammu on Monday.

Cong Distances Itself from Digvijaya’s Remarks

The Congress on Monday distanced itself from party leader Digvijaya Singh’s remarks questioning the 2019 surgical strikes, saying the views do not reflect the position of the party which supports all military actions that are in national interest.

“The views expressed by senior leader Digvijaya Singh are his own and do not reflect the position of Congress. Surgical strikes were carried out before 2014 by UPA government. Congress has supported and will continue to support all military actions that are in the national interest," AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

Congress a Group of Traitors: J-K BJP Chief

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Monday accused the Congress of being a “group of traitors" after opposition leader Digvijaya Singh questioned the 2019 surgical strikes on terror camps by Indian armed forces across the border.

He said the Congress should be ashamed by seeking proof of the surgical strikes carried out by the IAF in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

“The Congress has once again stabbed Bharat Mata in the back. surgical strikes, the party has humiliated our brave Army and Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel who carried out the strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan and destroyed terror camps," Raina said.

What Happened on Jan 14

On February 14, 2019, a CRPF convoy was attacked by militants in Kashmir’s Pulwama, in which 44 Indian jawans lost their lives. Striking back, on February 26, 2019, Indian Air Force fighter jets targetted an advanced terror training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan’s Balakot. The day after, Islamabad attempted to target Indian military installations but was thwarted by the IAF.

Read all the Latest Politics News here