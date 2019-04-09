LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Greedy BJP Forged Alliance With Separatists in J&K, Says BSP After Modi's 'Sinking Ship' Dig at Mayawati

The BSP backed Mayawati's statement calling it an effort to unite the Dalits and the Muslims against atrocities and asked the BJP to 'look at its own backyard'.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:April 9, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
Lucknow: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbed Mayawati’s appeal to Muslim voters ‘a desperate attempt to save her sinking ship’ in an exclusive interview with News18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, the Bahujan Samaj Party hit back by calling the BJP “greedy for power”.

The BSP backed Mayawati’s statement calling it an effort to unite the Dalits and the Muslims against atrocities. On Sunday, at the Mahagathbandhan rally in Deoband, the BSP supremo had urged Muslim electorates“not to split their votes by voting for the Congress.”

“PM should look at his own backyard before raising questions on the BSP chief. The BJP is frustrated because of the losses it suffered in the by-polls. The BJP is so greedy for power that it had forged an alliance with the separatists (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir,” said BSP spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria.

During the interview, PM Modi had said, “Mujhe chinta Mayawati ki kam hai. Kyunki wo duubti hui nayya hai. Mussalmano ka sahara dhuundti hai. Main unki museebat samajh sakta hun. Meri chinta desh mein secularism ka jhanda leke ghuumne waalon ki hai...24 ghante se unke muh par taala kyun laga hua hai? (I am not worried about Mayawati. Her ship is sinking. She is looking for support from Muslims to stay afloat. I can understand her plight. I worry for the flag bearers of secularism. Why have they been silent for the last 24 hours?).”
