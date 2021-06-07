Greeted with Protests in Bengal, Dilip Ghosh Says BJP Workers Came to Share Woes with Him

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh was on Monday greeted with protests by party workers in Asansol, where he was scheduled to attend an organisational meeting. Making light of the agitation, Ghosh, however, said that the workers, most of them homeless, had come to share their woes with him.

Last week, he had faced demonstrations in Hooghly. The BJP has said that many of its workers in Bengal had to abandon homes and flee amid attacks by activists of the ruling TMC, which won the recently held assembly elections.

“They had to leave their homes and are currently reeling under financial distress. The workers had come to speak with me," Ghosh told reporters following the organisational meeting. One of the protesters, nonetheless, maintained that they chose to hit the streets, after facing “neglect" by the party, for which they had toiled hard over the years.

Sources in the saffron party said, shutters at the meeting hall had to be downed to keep away the protesters, some of whom wanted to participate in the discussion. The state BJP chief had come across protests in Hooghly’s Chinsurah on Friday, with many of them alleging that turncoats were responsible for the saffron brigade’s dismal poll performance in the district.

They sought immediate removal of two senior BJP leaders, including the district president.

