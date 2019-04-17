Grenade Blast in Assam's Karbi Anglong District Hours Before Second Phase of LS Polls

: Assam's Karbi Anglong district was rocked by a grenade blast hours before the second phase election of Lok Sabha elections in the state. The grenade was blasted around 8.10 pm at Bakaliaghat in Karbi Anglong under Autonomous district Lok Sabha constituency.The grenade blast, it may be suspected, was conducted by the newly formed ethnic insurgent group Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) who had called a 36-hour bandh in both the hills district of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao today. The bandh started from 5 pm on Wednesday and it was supposed to continue until the poll day in the Autonomous district constituency.A grenade blast in the Bakaliaghat during the bandh called by the Dimasa insurgent group appears as an interesting twist ahead of polls.No casualties have been reported from the incident.Speaking to News18, Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia said, "SP Karbi Anglong has already started an investigation on about the explosion. He visited the spot and will be taking all the steps as per need.""As the group (DNLA) had called a 36 hours bandh, we deployed additional forces to both hills district- Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao", DGP Saikia added.The grenade exploded outside the residence of one Anil Gupta, a local businessman of the area. The incident has now created panic among the locals of the region.Fifty candidates of five Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam will be contesting polls in the second phase tomorrow. Tight security arrangements have been made across the five constituencies to ensure smooth conduct of polling.Altogether 170 companies of security forces of both the Central and the state have been deployed for election duty in the five constituencies - Karimganj (SC), Silchar, Autonomous District (ST), Nagong and Mangaldoi. Patrolling along the Indo-Bangla border in the two constituencies of Barak Valley - Karimganj and Silchar, have been intensified. Around 45,960 polling personnel have been deployed in the second phase.​