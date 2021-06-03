Groupism in Congress Will Not Be Tolerated, Says Party Chief Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has said groupism in the party will not be tolerated and nobody was above the party and its ideology. Speaking at the inauguration of the Congress’s office in Navi Mumbai township here on Wednesday, Patole asked local leaders to settle their disputes and work for strengthening the party.

“Groupism will not be tolerated in the Congress.Nobody is above the party and its ideology," he asserted.

There was nothing wrong in any party activist aspiring for a post and every deserving person should be given some responsibility, he said. “There are several seniors in the Congress, like Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, but the party leadership has given the responsibility of the party’s state unit to me.

Those who prove their calibrewill be given opportunities," he said. He further said those who had quit the Congress were welcome to return to the party.

Patole also said the Congress would contest all 111 seats in the forthcoming Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections on its own. He claimed that Navi Mumbai was facing issues like crime and corruption and people were fed up of the present civic leadership.

Earlier, the NMMC polls were scheduled in April last year, but were put on hold due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The NCP won the NMMC polls in 2015 under the leadership of Navi Mumbai strongman Ganesh Naik. However, Naik along with his sons and supporters joined the BJP in 2019. PTI COR MR GK GK 06031006 NNNN.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here