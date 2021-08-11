'Guard Strangled, Women Attacked': Wild Accusations, Drama as Monsoon Session Ends With Din-full Day

From Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu breaking down over continued opposition ruckus, to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla expressing his dismay over the issue, both the houses of Parliament, adjourned sine die two days before the scheduled end of the Monsoon assembly session, saw more than its share of drama on Wednesday.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, bringing to an end a tumultuous Monsoon session that was disrupted every day by opposition protests over the Pegasus snooping allegations and farm laws. The Rajya Sabha too was adjourned sine die, after the passage of four bills including on the OBC list and state-run insurance companies. Union Minister and Leader of the Upper House Piyush Goyal demanded strict action against the erring members, claiming the ‘dignity of the august house had been lowered’ by the incidents. From whistling in the Rajya Sabha, to Opposition members staging a walk-out claiming female MPs had been mistreated, the day witnessed many ups and downs. Here’s a lowdown:

Venkaiah Naidu Gets Emotional: Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu got emotional while speaking about ruckus by opposition MPs and expressed deep anguish at the conduct of the members of the opposition parties in the House on Tuesday. Naidu said all sacredness of this House was destroyed yesterday when some members sat on the tables and some climbed on the tables. “I rise in deep anguish to place on record the way this august is being subjected to sacrilege and that too, propelled by a sense of competition among some sections of the House, since the commencement of this monsoon session,” Venkaiah Naidu said. Some opposition MPs on Tuesday climbed atop the tables where officers and reporters of House are seated and an MP had even hurled an official file in the Chair’s direction, according to reports.

Om Birla’s Chagrin: Responding to the ruckus in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday that there have been debates, agreements and disagreements in the House but never was its dignity lowered, ANI reported. “I urge all the MPs, that the House be run in accordance with Parliamentary traditions and its dignity maintained. Sloganeering and raising of banners are not a part of our Parliamentary traditions. They (MPs) should express themselves from their seats," he added.

I rise in deep anguish to place on record the way this august is being subjected to sacrilege and that too, propelled by a sense of competition among some sections of the House, since the commencement of this monsoon session: Venkaiah Naidu

‘Congress MPs Conduct Shameful’, Says Anurag Thakur: Union minister Anurag Thakur said the unruly behaviour of Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa in the Rajya Sabha was akin to the January 26 vandalism at the Red Fort and said throwing a file at the Chair in the House was a “shameful" incident. He also lashed out at Congress and other opposition parties over the disruption of the proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, saying those who have been sent to Parliament by people to raise their issues are resorting to unruly behaviour, reported PTI. Bajwa was on Tuesday seen throwing an official file at the Chair in the Rajya Sabha after climbing the table occupied by officials during the protest by opposition members when the House was to commence a discussion on farmers’ issues.

Top Leaders Meet Om Birla After LS Ruckus | After Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and floor leaders of various other parties met the Speaker in his chamber over tea. Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and other MPs including those from TMC, Shiromani Akali Dal, YSRCP, BJD, and others were also in attendance.

ALSO READ: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Sine Die, Piyush Goyal Seeks Strict Action Against Erring Members

Congress: ‘Why Quiet on Caste Census?’ | The Congress asked the government on Wednesday why was it “quiet" and “running away" from a caste-based census, which was mooted by a woman MP of the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and even by the chief ministers of Bihar and Odisha. A caste-based census is required to assess the exact ground situation because in at least 30 states and Union territories, the reservation for backward classes has crossed the upper limit, the opposition party said.

Rajya Sabha Ruckus: Slogans, Torn Paper, Whistling | After a brief adjournment of the Rajya Sabha in the evening, the ruckus in the Upper House of the Parliament continued, and Opposition MPs were seen gathering at the Well of the House, in protest over various issues. They raised slogans, tore pieces of paper and threw it up in the air, as well. Whistling was also witnessed amid the din in the House.

Opposition’s intentions were on full display today. The way attempts were made to attack panel chairman, table staff and the secretary-general. In a condemnable incident, attempts were made to strangulate a woman security staff: Piyush Goyal

Oppn Members Allege Mistreatment by Female Marshals: Amid the ruckus in Rajya Sabha, Opposition members alleged mistreatment of female MPs by female marshals. Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said “We are all peace-loving people. So many male and female marshals are here and they have more or less created a fort. Our lady members (in Rajya Sabha) are insulted here. We are not safe. Our lady members are not safe. We protest, this is an insult to democracy," he said. BJP leader Pralhad Joshi responded saying Opposition leaders have manhandled the marshals in the House.

Opposition MPs Stage Walkout: Opposition MPs staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha following ruckus in the House. They alleged that female MPs had been attacked in the Rajya Sabha. “In my 55 years of parliamentary career, I never saw the way the women MPs were attacked today. More than 40 men and women were brought into the House from outside. It is painful. It is an attack on democracy," said NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Sine Die: The Rajya Sabha was then adjourned sine die.

Piyush Goyal Demands Committee to Look Into Ruckus, Claims Woman Security Staff Strangled | Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, while thanking the members who participated in the debate and helped in the passage of various bills, demanded strict action against the opposition MPs who created ruckus in the Upper House. He demanded that a high-level committee be formed to look into the behaviour of members who hurt the security staff and tarnished the reputation of the august house. “Opposition members even tried to stop me and the parliamentary affairs minister from coming out of our chambers. This is unfortunate. Such behaviour should never be tolerated by the House and the country. Opposition’s intentions were on full display today. The way attempts were made to attack panel chairman, table staff and the secretary-general. In a condemnable incident, attempts were made to strangulate a woman security staff," said Goyal, according to Indian Express.

Meeting of Floor Leaders of Oppn Tomorrow | An urgent meeting of floor leaders of Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will now be held tomorrow, in the Chamber of the Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha at 10 am to discuss the incidents that happened in Rajya Sabha today.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here