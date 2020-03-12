Guarded by Police, BJP MLAs Kept in Manesar Luxury Villa Amid Political Crisis in MP

Special arrangements have been made at Manesar's ITC Grand for Madhya Pradesh's 106 BJP MLAs who are accommodated at the Studio Apartment Villa area adjoining the five-star hotel. The areas around the main entrance of the hotel and the villa are being guarded by Haryana police's CID wing, scores of policemen and a host of BJP leaders.

None of the MLAs is allowed to contact unknown persons, sources said. There is a conference room in the villa area where senior BJP leaders discuss strategies with the party MLAs, the sources said.

Most of hotel's comforts kept for the MLAs such as personal swimming pool and a courtyard and entertainment and dining areas are separated from the main hotel compound.

The hotel, located near Haryana's Gurugram, is about 50 km from national capital Delhi.

A hotel employee said that hotel security personnel too are keeping an eye on the MLAs. "The entire corridor from the main hotel compound to the villa is guarded by CCTV cameras. No outsider is allowed to enter the area. Besides, no hotel employee is allowed to make any video clip on one's mobile phone," said the hotel employee.

The hotel hosts most of foreign guests from Delhi NCR. But no foreign tourist is allowed to enter the area reserved for the MLAs.

Earlier BJP MLAs from Karnataka too were kept in the ITC Grand.